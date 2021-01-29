DOH in Alachua County says they will opt out of the statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Department of Health in Alachua County will not opt into the statewide preregistration system to schedule the COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Earlier on Friday, Florida announced a statewide preregistration online portal, however, if you want to sign up for a vaccine in Alachua County, the DOH in Alachua County is telling individuals to not sign up through this system.

“It will not serve you getting a vaccine in Alachua County.”

TV20 is currently reaching out to our other area counties to find out which counties are opting in to the state system.

David Peaton with Levy County Emergency Management, who is helping the Health Department in Levy County send out updates on anything COVID-19 related testing and vaccines, says they are currently working to get their system fully connected to the state registration system.

“We are currently working with the Health Department to get everything connected to the system and to get all of the required information together to send out to all of our media partners,” said Peaton. “We are hoping to have a solid press release email sent out to you all by the end of the day.”

Here is how you can obtain the vaccine in Alachua County:

Calling those over 65 to set appointments

A call-in number to assist with registration and set appointments 352-334-8810

Multiple vaccine events, including events that are providing direct outreach to underserved communities and those who don’t have access to digital platforms

COMING SOON: A new web-based form for registering and setting appointments for upcoming events. The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County has temporarily closed their registration form for COVID-19 vaccination as the transition to the new site is happening. If you registered using the old form, you have not lost your place in line, and there will be no need to re-register using the new form.

Each hospital in the county is also employing multiple processes and events to deliver vaccines.

