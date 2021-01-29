DOH in Levy County will start using the statewide COVID-19 preregistration website soon

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida opened up a statewide COVID-19 vaccine preregistration website on Friday, however, Levy County is not quite ready to use it.

Levy County Health Department will begin setting appointments using the new statewide registration system beginning Feb. 8. Online pre-registrations are OPEN NOW by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov or going to our website at LevyDisaster.com.

Individuals can also pre-register by calling 866-200-9610.

For one more week, you will need to continue to sign up in the traditional way by calling 352-486-5300. People can preregister now on the state site, however, the next round of vaccines, which will be filled begin on Monday, will be filled by calling 352-486-5300. After next week, Levy County will use the preregistered contacts from the new system.

Individuals can already go ahead and sign up through the new system and get in line, however.

The DOH in Levy County wants to emphasize that the new system is a running list. It will take a bit of time between when someone registers to the time they receive an appointment.

Everything will depend on how many vaccines the county receives from the State of Florida.

The DOH in Alachua County has opted out from using the statewide system.

TV20 has reached out to several counties in our area and we are currently waiting to hear back.

