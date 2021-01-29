Advertisement

Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In an effort to render city ordinances gender-neutral, some Gainesville city commissioners appear to be in favor of allowing women to go topless in public.

During Wednesday night’s general policy committee meeting, Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos introduced the proposal to remove gender references in the city code for more inclusive language.

But Commissioner Gail Johnson and Commissioner Gigi Simmons expressed shock over the content of the attached policy report, which focused on erasing public nudity standards and advocating for the “Free the Nipple Campaign.”

Commissioners decided to ask staff to make a full presentation at the next meeting in February.

General Policy Committee 1 PM meeting, Jan. 28, 2021 Items of interest on this agenda include: -200753 - Denial of...

Posted by City of Gainesville, FL - Government on Thursday, January 28, 2021

For the full attached proposal click here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida bar owners and workers will get a taste of life before COVID when they officially open...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Desantis announced an another 26 Publix pharmacies will also be giving the shots. The new...
Publix to reopen scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday
Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
Neighbors stopped Terry and held him until Police got there and arrested him.
Neighbors stop man from kidnapping four young kids in Starke
From sunrise to sunset, flags fill fly at half staff to honor the millions of lives lost.
Flags to fly at half-mast throughout the state to honor Holocaust Remembrance day

Latest News

Community rallies to help a local Korean War veteran clean-up his property
Community rallies to help a local Korean War veteran clean-up his property
An 85-year-old Korean War veteran is getting a helping hand to restore his property. Strangers...
Community rallies to help a local Korean War veteran clean-up his property
Gainesville pedestrian advocacy groups create “Not one More” plan to limit pedestrian safety...
Gainesville pedestrian advocacy groups create “Not one More” plan to limit pedestrian safety risks
A man from Lake City is suing the Columbia County Sheriff's Office after a K9 bit him during a...
Report: Man bitten by K-9 during traffic stop plans to sue the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office