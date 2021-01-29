Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In an effort to render city ordinances gender-neutral, some Gainesville city commissioners appear to be in favor of allowing women to go topless in public.

During Wednesday night’s general policy committee meeting, Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos introduced the proposal to remove gender references in the city code for more inclusive language.

But Commissioner Gail Johnson and Commissioner Gigi Simmons expressed shock over the content of the attached policy report, which focused on erasing public nudity standards and advocating for the “Free the Nipple Campaign.”

Commissioners decided to ask staff to make a full presentation at the next meeting in February.

General Policy Committee 1 PM meeting, Jan. 28, 2021 Items of interest on this agenda include: -200753 - Denial of... Posted by City of Gainesville, FL - Government on Thursday, January 28, 2021

For the full attached proposal click here.

