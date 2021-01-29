Gainesville man arrested for attacking man outside Salty Dog Saloon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man woke up in jail Friday morning for attacking a man after he was kicked out of the Salty Dog Saloon.

Gainesville police officers arrested 19-year-old Ethan Endres on criminal mischief charges after he sent a man to the hospital overnight.

Witnesses told police security forced Endres to leave the bar after he smashed the glass on a cigarette machine.

They say Endres started yelling and cursing at a man outside the bar.

The victim tried to defend himself but Endres punched him, causing him to fall and hit his face on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a fractured cheek bone and head injuries.

