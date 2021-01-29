Advertisement

Gainesville man sentenced to 35 years for killing man, baby

By WCJB Staff
Jan. 29, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was sentenced for 35 years in prison for his role in a 2018 shooting.

Darrell Wilson was accused of two counts of attempted first degree murder after shooting a man in the abdomen and a baby in the face in February, 2018.

After a three-day trial in December, a jury found Wilson guilty of the unlawful shooting that ‘caused great bodily harm’ to Torrance Lee and an infant child. On Friday, a judge sentenced Wilson to 35 years, 25 years minimum of which should be served in the Florida Department of Corrections.

According to the police report, Wilson shot Lee, the baby’s biological father, when the baby’s mother and Lee were dropping the baby off at Wilson’s house.

Wilson told police at the time, he shot Lee in self defense. Meanwhile, Wilson’s family told TV20 that they thought the baby was his child. They said Wilson had been receiving threatening phone calls from Lee all day, and knew Lee had a record - Lee was arrested before for domestic battery and assault.

Lee and the baby suffered non life-threatening injuries.

