Advertisement

Gainesville Regional Airport and University Air Center Postponing Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day

The Gainesville Regional Airport and the University Air Center have decided to postpone the...
The Gainesville Regional Airport and the University Air Center have decided to postpone the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciate Day set for Mar. 20, 2021.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An event to honor the military is being postponed.

The Gainesville Regional Airport and the University Air Center have decided to postpone the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciate Day set for Mar. 20, 2021.

“Sadly, this morning we had to make the decision to postpone one of our favorite events, the annual Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day, due to continuing concerns about the COVID-19 virus our nation is experiencing,” Mr. Penksa said. “We will announce our plans as soon as possible for a new date later in the year when we look forward to safely gathering our community to learn more about aviation and celebrate our military. One of the things we were most looking forward to was our Flown West celebration, dedicated to giving thanks for the life of our dear friend, Marine Corporal Bob Gasche, and that will be something we will include in our future event. We will be back soon with an announcement of our plans.”

Organizers hope to reschedule the event for later this fall, however, there are no set dates at this time.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida bar owners and workers will get a taste of life before COVID when they officially open...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Desantis announced an another 26 Publix pharmacies will also be giving the shots. The new...
Publix to reopen scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday
Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside

Latest News

this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 1/29/2021
Gainesville man arrested for attacking man outside Salty Dog Saloon
Gainesville man arrested for attacking man outside Salty Dog Saloon
Gainesville man arrested for attacking man outside Salty Dog Saloon
Gainesville man arrested for attacking man outside Salty Dog Saloon
The state launched its online pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at myvaccine.fl.gov.
Florida opens statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration website