Gainesville Regional Airport and University Air Center Postponing Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An event to honor the military is being postponed.

The Gainesville Regional Airport and the University Air Center have decided to postpone the Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciate Day set for Mar. 20, 2021.

“Sadly, this morning we had to make the decision to postpone one of our favorite events, the annual Gator Fly-In and Armed Services Appreciation Day, due to continuing concerns about the COVID-19 virus our nation is experiencing,” Mr. Penksa said. “We will announce our plans as soon as possible for a new date later in the year when we look forward to safely gathering our community to learn more about aviation and celebrate our military. One of the things we were most looking forward to was our Flown West celebration, dedicated to giving thanks for the life of our dear friend, Marine Corporal Bob Gasche, and that will be something we will include in our future event. We will be back soon with an announcement of our plans.”

Organizers hope to reschedule the event for later this fall, however, there are no set dates at this time.

