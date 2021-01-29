Advertisement

High Springs Police hold ‘Pizza with the Police’ event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The community of High Springs had a chance to come interact with members of the police department at their ‘Pizza with the Police’ event today.

The event was part of the department’s ‘Bridging the Gap’ campaign, focusing on building relationships between the community and law enforcement. Today’s event was held at Walter Howard Park and featured pizza, donuts and games.

“Folks are happy to see law enforcement here. They would ask questions, break down those walls of communication and talk about our differences sometimes. And to let them know that we’re just as human as they are,” said High Springs Police Chief Antoine Sheppard.

“There’s a lot of negativity out there these days in terms of law enforcement and we want people to know that that doesn’t exist out here in High Springs. We want to make sure the community knows that we’re here to serve them and that we are one and we want to speak with one voice as one community.”

The department’s next planned event is a community cleanup in March.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Desantis announced an another 26 Publix pharmacies will also be giving the shots. The new...
Publix to reopen scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday
Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside

Latest News

The African American art collection features different artists over the past 100 years, in...
“I had no idea that it would become this”: Art collector has exhibit displayed at Appleton Museum of Art
high springs police
High Springs Police hold ‘Pizza with the Police’ event
gender-neutral
Gainesville commissioners react to new gender-neutral ordinance proposal
A bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination center in Le...
DOH in Levy County will start using the statewide COVID-19 preregistration website soon
The African American art collection features different artists over the past 100 years, in...
“I had no idea that it would become this”: Art collector has exhibit displayed at Appleton Museum of Art