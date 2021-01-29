High Springs Police hold ‘Pizza with the Police’ event

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The community of High Springs had a chance to come interact with members of the police department at their ‘Pizza with the Police’ event today.

The event was part of the department’s ‘Bridging the Gap’ campaign, focusing on building relationships between the community and law enforcement. Today’s event was held at Walter Howard Park and featured pizza, donuts and games.

“Folks are happy to see law enforcement here. They would ask questions, break down those walls of communication and talk about our differences sometimes. And to let them know that we’re just as human as they are,” said High Springs Police Chief Antoine Sheppard.

“There’s a lot of negativity out there these days in terms of law enforcement and we want people to know that that doesn’t exist out here in High Springs. We want to make sure the community knows that we’re here to serve them and that we are one and we want to speak with one voice as one community.”

The department’s next planned event is a community cleanup in March.

