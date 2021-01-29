“I had no idea that it would become this”: Art collector has exhibit displayed at Appleton Museum of Art

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Over 62 new pieces of art are on display at the Appleton Museum of Art in Ocala.

A new art exhibit is on display at the @AppletonMuseum. The collection showcases different artists and art mediums, and has a focus on African American art. I took a tour of #MemoriesAndInspiration today. Tonight get an inside look at the collection on @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/KFfWAjZtRE — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) January 29, 2021

“‘Memories and Inspiration’ was one of the highlighted exhibits that we wanted to make sure that we brought to Ocala,” Director of the Art Museum, Jason Steuber said.

The African American art collection features different artists over the past 100 years, in different forms and expressions.

This is the first time the collection has been in Florida.

“The art works arrived at the beginning of January and so in the last several weeks we were able to put them up. It also highlights the great American tradition of African American artists but American artists overall,” Stueber added.

TV20 was taken on a tour of the exhibit, and we found some interesting things, including finding a statue of the collection’s owner Kerry Davis.

With his wife C. Betty, they collected the art shown in the ‘Memories and Inspiration’ display.

“I had no idea that it would become this.”

Davis said he started his now collection in the mid-1980′s, and after an exhibition at Clark Atlanta University, at the start of 2020, these pieces of work went on tour.

“I think the art world, particularly for African America artists is still small, in the grand scheme of things. It’s relatively small, it’s getting larger, much larger but as word got out different institutions started to see the catalogue. There wan an interest there,” Davis said.

From paintings, to prints, to sculptures, Davis said he hopes there’s room for discovery, “There are many African American artists out there who all work and do remarkable work and for so long, these artists have been under-recognized so it’s the opportunity to come out for some people to discover some new works and new artists and for some to come out and visit some old friends,” he said.

And on the Appleton app, you can view the permanent collection in addition to the museum’s new exhibit.

Museum Specialist Vanessa Scott said visitors can read and view 12 photos of the different pieces in the collection from the app.

“The app gives you the opportunity to virtually go and see the exhibition or at least get a taste of it, regardless of whether you’re in Ocala, or if you live in another stat of America or even abroad. A positive impact of being able to put this art work on the app is it’s now bringing in a broader crowd than then what we would with just visitors,” Scott said.

The app is free to download.

The ‘Memories and Inspiration’ exhibit will be on display until March 28th.

