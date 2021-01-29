Advertisement

Just in: Small airplane crashes in Suwannee County

Small aircraft crashes at O'Brien Airpark
Small aircraft crashes at O'Brien Airpark(Suwannee Fire Rescue)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OBRIEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A small aircraft crashed in the middle of an air strip in Suwannee County.

According to Suwannee Fire Rescue, units responded to an aircraft that landed on its roof in a middle of an airstrip at O’Brien Airpark.

SFR says one person was flown via helicopter to an area trauma center.

This is a developing story and TV20 will continue to provide updates.

