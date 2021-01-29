Kyle Trask Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Winner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After earning acclaim as a Heisman Trophy finalist, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was honored with the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award on Thursday, given to the outstanding college football player with ties to Texas. The award is named after Earl Campbell, Heisman Trophy winner for the University of Texas in 1977.

Trask set single season school records for touchdown passes (43) and passing yards (4,283) during Florida’s run to the SEC Eastern Division title. The native of Manvel, Texas was very lightly recruited coming out of high school and wasn’t even a starter for his high school.

Trask joins previous winners that include Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018).

