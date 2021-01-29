Advertisement

Lowe’s to hire more than 50,000, give bonuses to current employees

Lowe's is preparing for the spring rush by rewarding its workers and hiring many more.
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Lowe’s plans to hire more than 50,000 new employees ahead of the spring rush and award $80 million in bonuses to current associates.

This will be the seventh bonus Lowe’s has given hourly employees during the pandemic, bringing the company’s total COVID-19 financial commitment to employees to nearly $1.3 billion.

Hourly associates at stores, distribution centers and call centers will receive the bonus on Feb. 5.

Full-time hourly associates will get $300. Part-time and seasonal associates will get $150.

The company is also looking to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal workers.

Job-seekers can learn more about open positions by visiting the company’s website or texting “jobs” to 56937.

