Marion County woman in jail for armed robbery; used headrest cover to pretend she had a gun

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff Deputies arrested a woman after she pretended to have a gun and robbed a Dollar General.

According to deputies, Samantha Carlson went into the Dollar General on E SR-40 just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The 29-year-old wielded a “gun”, which ended up being a headrest cover she wrapped over her hand, and demanded money from the register and then left.

Employees saw a partial tag of the vehicle she drove off in, and deputies found Carlson about 30 minutes later.

She admitted to the robbery, saying she is a drug addict and needed money to pay bills.

She is in the Marion County Jail on charges of robbery with a firearm and violation of probation. There is currently no bond set.

