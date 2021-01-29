Advertisement

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn back home after being hospitalized with COVID-19

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn continues to recovery from COVID-19.
By Julia Laude and Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn is out of the hospital after spending five days inside recovering from COVID-19.

TV20 had originally reached out to the Ocala Mayor to ask for his thoughts on the White House Coronavirus Task Force calling for Florida to shut down bars and restaurants. However, after his time in the hospital, Guinn hopes that the White House Task Force focuses on healthcare rather than regulating businesses.

“What they need to do is focus on the health care of the people of the country, get the vaccines out and quit making this political that’s all this is about, nothing more,” said Guinn.

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

Back in August, Mayor Guinn vetoed the Ocala City Council’s emergency mask ordinance, which would include a fine for non-compliance. Guinn had argued that it would be too difficult to enforce and that the Ocala Police Department would not enforce the mandate.

The Ocala City Council eventually voted 4-1 to overturn the veto a few days later.

Guinn was scheduled to receive the vaccine, however, had to delay his appointment due to contracting the virus.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

