Florida opens statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration website

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is now offering another way to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state launched its online pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at myvaccine.fl.gov.

Not all Florida counties are active on the pre-registration site during the soft launch, however, more counties will be added soon.

David Peaton with Levy County Emergency Management, who is helping the Health Department in Levy County send out updates on anything COVID-19 related testing and vaccines, says they are currently working to get their system fully connected to the state registration system.

TV20 has also reached out to other counties to see where they stand.

“COVID-19 vaccines continue to arrive in Florida in extremely limited supply,” the site reads. “As we await additional vaccine supply from the Federal Government, we urge currently eligible Florida residents to save their place in line by pre-registering today.”

Although the MyVaccine site is live not everyone can apply for the vaccine at this time. Only Florida residents that are 65 and older, healthcare personnel, any resident or staff members of long-term care facilities and individuals that are deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 - the site does not clarify who is deemed “vulnerable,” however.

Anyone who is not eligible at this time, the site allows you to sign up for email updates.

