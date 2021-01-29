UF Football promotes Garrick McGee to Quarterbacks Coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida head football coach Dan Mullen announced the promotion of Garrick McGee on Friday. McGee, the former head coach at UAB in 2012-13 and a former assistant at multiple Power Five programs, is elevated to quarterbacks coach after serving as an analyst in 2020.

McGee replaces Brian Johnson, who was the offensive coordinator in addition to the quarterbacks coach last season. Johnson left UF earlier this week to join the staff of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

McGee previously held a variety of offensive coaching positions at Missouri, Illinois, Louisville, Arkansas, and Northwestern. Before leaving Arkansas for the UAB head coaching job, McGee was a finalist for the 2011 Broyles Award, presented to the nation’s top assistant coach.

The Gators kick off the 2021 season Sept. 4 at home vs. Florida Atlantic.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.