UF Football promotes Garrick McGee to Quarterbacks Coach

McGee elevated from analyst position, replaces Brian Johnson
Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls to his offense before a snap against Texas A&M during the...
Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls to his offense before a snap against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida head football coach Dan Mullen announced the promotion of Garrick McGee on Friday. McGee, the former head coach at UAB in 2012-13 and a former assistant at multiple Power Five programs, is elevated to quarterbacks coach after serving as an analyst in 2020.

McGee replaces Brian Johnson, who was the offensive coordinator in addition to the quarterbacks coach last season. Johnson left UF earlier this week to join the staff of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

McGee previously held a variety of offensive coaching positions at Missouri, Illinois, Louisville, Arkansas, and Northwestern. Before leaving Arkansas for the UAB head coaching job, McGee was a finalist for the 2011 Broyles Award, presented to the nation’s top assistant coach.

The Gators kick off the 2021 season Sept. 4 at home vs. Florida Atlantic.

