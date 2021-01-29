Advertisement

UPDATE: Publix COVID vaccine appointments filled up within an hour, more slots will open in February

Desantis announced an another 26 Publix pharmacies will also be giving the shots. The new...
Desantis announced an another 26 Publix pharmacies will also be giving the shots. The new locations include Bay, Escambia, Walton, and Santa Rosa counties. The partnership first launched on a trial basis in Marion, Hernando, and Citrus counties last week.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - All Publix COVID vaccine appointments in Marion County were filled in less than an hour.

Publix vaccine slots in Marion County were made available at 6 a.m. on Friday, however, all of them were taken before 7 a.m..

The next batch of appointments will open up on Wednesday, Feb. 3 after 6:00 a.m..

According to the supermarket chain, they adjusted the process on the website. The sign up page now displays a counter ticking down until the next time the page refreshes. The page will show how many slots remain available in each Florida county. The website will then load the scheduling page upon refreshing once room becomes available, however, due to the number of people trying to reach the site, things have been moving slowly.

RELATED STORY:  Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

These appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page (CLICK HERE) . No appointments can be made over the phone or in person.

Shots are available for people older than 65, health care workers who come in contact with the patients, nursing home residents and nursing home staff. You do need to be a resident of Florida in order to make an appointment at Publix.

Here is a list of Marion County locations that will have vaccinations available:

Publix locations to administer COVID-19 vaccine
Publix locations to administer COVID-19 vaccine(WCJB)

