UPDATE: Publix COVID vaccine appointments filled up within an hour, more slots will open in February

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - All Publix COVID vaccine appointments in Marion County were filled in less than an hour.

Publix vaccine slots in Marion County were made available at 6 a.m. on Friday, however, all of them were taken before 7 a.m..

The next batch of appointments will open up on Wednesday, Feb. 3 after 6:00 a.m..

According to the supermarket chain, they adjusted the process on the website. The sign up page now displays a counter ticking down until the next time the page refreshes. The page will show how many slots remain available in each Florida county. The website will then load the scheduling page upon refreshing once room becomes available, however, due to the number of people trying to reach the site, things have been moving slowly.

These appointments can be booked on Publix’s vaccine page (CLICK HERE) . No appointments can be made over the phone or in person.

Shots are available for people older than 65, health care workers who come in contact with the patients, nursing home residents and nursing home staff. You do need to be a resident of Florida in order to make an appointment at Publix.

Here is a list of Marion County locations that will have vaccinations available:

Publix locations to administer COVID-19 vaccine (WCJB)

