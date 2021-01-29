Advertisement

Veteran makes birdhouse replicas of real homes as a way to give back

By WJAR Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) - One Massachusetts woman has decided to take on a new hobby by making birdhouses as a way to give back to her community.

The birdhouses are not your average birdhouse. These birdhouses are modeled after real homes.

Mary Standish has several birdhouses and bird feeders outside of her home and inside of her shed, she is carefully crafting another.

After having an operation on her foot this past spring, she turned a single project into a hobby.

Standish takes pictures of homes and mimics them for birds.

She begins by drawing up the plans and then carefully cuts the wood that will be used for the birdhouse.

Standish says that her hobby helps to pass the time since her husband and daughter passed away.

“It’s just something to keep my mind occupied,” she said.

Standish has been making birdhouses for her friends.

“They are just really happy with what I give them,” she said.

When others ask her to make one, she asks for a donation.

Standish gives the money to a local American legion and Operation Comfort Warrior, a program near and dear to her heart after having served in the United States Air Force.

“Each member of the service, we all do our part,” she said.

She plans to keep making birdhouses because it makes her “happy.”

Standish says the skill comes naturally because her father was a carpenter and she took art classes in high school.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida bar owners and workers will get a taste of life before COVID when they officially open...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Desantis announced an another 26 Publix pharmacies will also be giving the shots. The new...
Publix to reopen scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday
Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
Neighbors stopped Terry and held him until Police got there and arrested him.
Neighbors stop man from kidnapping four young kids in Starke
From sunrise to sunset, flags fill fly at half staff to honor the millions of lives lost.
Flags to fly at half-mast throughout the state to honor Holocaust Remembrance day

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split
A one-time project has turned into a charitable hobby for a Massachusetts veteran.
Veteran makes birdhouse replicas of real homes as a way to give back
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Community rallies to help a local Korean War veteran clean-up his property
Community rallies to help a local Korean War veteran clean-up his property