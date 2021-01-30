Advertisement

Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson makes leadership changes

Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County’s new sheriff is shaking up leadership at the department.

Newly sworn-in Sheriff Clovis Watson is changing command at the Department of Operations and the county jail. Major George Corwine will assume command of the Department of Operations.

Robert Woody will be for a second time the director of the jail. Latrell Simmons is demoted from major to captain and will be Woody’s assistant director. Captain Raymond Swallows is demoted to lieutenant and will be Simmons’ assistant.

Captian Lori Stophel will be transferred from the jail to the Department of Operations, reporting to Corwine.

The changes are set to take effect Sunday.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
The state launched its online pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at myvaccine.fl.gov.
Florida opens statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration website
A proposal to make the language of Gainesville city ordinances gender-neutral is receiving...
Gainesville commissioners react to new gender-neutral ordinance proposal
UF student 18-year-old Maggie Paxton
GPD identifies the vehicle involved in the hit and run that killed a University of Florida student

Latest News

DOH in Alachua County opts-out of state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration system; revamping...
UPDATE: COVID-19 online vaccine registration is back up in Alachua County
DOH in Alachua County opts-out of state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration system; revamping...
DOH in Alachua County opts-out of state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration system; revamping county sign-up
COVID vaccine
DOH in Alachua County opts-out of state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration system; revamping county sign-up
UF student 18-year-old Maggie Paxton
GPD identifies the vehicle involved in the hit and run that killed a University of Florida student