Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson makes leadership changes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County’s new sheriff is shaking up leadership at the department.

Newly sworn-in Sheriff Clovis Watson is changing command at the Department of Operations and the county jail. Major George Corwine will assume command of the Department of Operations.

Robert Woody will be for a second time the director of the jail. Latrell Simmons is demoted from major to captain and will be Woody’s assistant director. Captain Raymond Swallows is demoted to lieutenant and will be Simmons’ assistant.

Captian Lori Stophel will be transferred from the jail to the Department of Operations, reporting to Corwine.

The changes are set to take effect Sunday.

