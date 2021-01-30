Advertisement

Becky Burleigh, Gators Soccer lone coach, retiring after 2021 season

Burleigh calls it a career after 26 seasons
Florida head coach Becky Burleigh - 2018 Florida Gators Soccer - Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at...
Florida head coach Becky Burleigh - 2018 Florida Gators Soccer - Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications(UF Communications)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All good things must come to an end, including the 26 year run for Becky Burleigh, the first and only head coach in Gators Soccer history.

The 53-year-old Gainesville icon officially made the announcement to her team that she will step down after the conclusion of the 2021 season, following Saturday’s practice.

In Burleigh’s 26 seasons at the helm of the soccer program, she posted a resume most coaches only dream of:

- 22 NCAA Championships’ berths (1996-2001; 2003-2017; 2019) 

- Two NCAA College Cup appearances (1998, 2001), winning 1998 NCAA title 

- 14 SEC team titles (1996-2001; 2006-2010; 2012-13, 2015) 

- 12 SEC Tournament titles (1996-01; 2004; 2007, 2010, 2012, 2015-16)

Not to mention Florida’s 14 team titles leads the SEC and the program earned NCAA Tournament berths 22 of the last 25 seasons.

Florida opens the spring 2021 season Feb. 19 at home against Florida Atlantic.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
The state launched its online pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at myvaccine.fl.gov.
Florida opens statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration website
A proposal to make the language of Gainesville city ordinances gender-neutral is receiving...
Gainesville commissioners react to new gender-neutral ordinance proposal
UF student 18-year-old Maggie Paxton
GPD identifies the vehicle involved in the hit and run that killed a University of Florida student

Latest News

Florida's Gymnastics team celebrate their fourth consecutive victory of the season after...
Gator Gymnastics cruises to victory against Mizzou
Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls to his offense before a snap against Texas A&M during the...
UF Football promotes Garrick McGee to Quarterbacks Coach
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass as Kentucky linebacker Jamar Watson (31)...
Kyle Trask Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Winner
O'Connell Center, Thurs.
Cold-shooting UF women fall to Missouri, 61-58