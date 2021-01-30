Becky Burleigh, Gators Soccer lone coach, retiring after 2021 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All good things must come to an end, including the 26 year run for Becky Burleigh, the first and only head coach in Gators Soccer history.

The 53-year-old Gainesville icon officially made the announcement to her team that she will step down after the conclusion of the 2021 season, following Saturday’s practice.

In Burleigh’s 26 seasons at the helm of the soccer program, she posted a resume most coaches only dream of:

- 22 NCAA Championships’ berths (1996-2001; 2003-2017; 2019)

- Two NCAA College Cup appearances (1998, 2001), winning 1998 NCAA title

- 14 SEC team titles (1996-2001; 2006-2010; 2012-13, 2015)

- 12 SEC Tournament titles (1996-01; 2004; 2007, 2010, 2012, 2015-16)

Not to mention Florida’s 14 team titles leads the SEC and the program earned NCAA Tournament berths 22 of the last 25 seasons.

Florida opens the spring 2021 season Feb. 19 at home against Florida Atlantic.

