FBI warns NCFL residents about phone scammers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The FBI is warning residents of North Central Florida about reports of a scammers pretending to be government agents.

Agents say in one case the victim was offered a prize over the phone.

The victim hung up, but then received another call claiming to be from the FBI, the caller said they were investigating scams and needed personal information.

Agents say the FBI will not call or email threats and never demands money as apart of an investigation.

