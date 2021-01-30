Fire in Alachua County leaves person homeless

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A fire in Alachua Co. left one person without a home.

According to High Springs Fire Dept, along with Alachua County and Newberry Fire Rescue, crews responded to a house fire on NW 142nd Ave.

This is between High Springs and Newberry.

When they arrived, they found a mobile home engulfed in flames, and it took several hours for crews to put the fire out. The home is a total lose.

Crews believe the fire began underneath the home, but are still investigating the exact cause.

No injuries are being reported and the Red Cross is helping the displaced person find shelter.

