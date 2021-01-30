Advertisement

Gainesville couple arrested in Hawai’i for violating COVID-19 quarantine rules

By Ruelle Fludd and WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s trouble in paradise for a Gainesville couple after violating quarantine rules in Hawaii. According to Hawaii’s Attorney General Department, 43-year-old Andrew Edmonson and 34-year-old Gabriela Edmonson were arrested after refusing to quarantine for the required 10 days as a visitor.

The couple signed a safe travel form before leaving, confirming they agreed to quarantine. The department says the couple was angry when hotel staff at Royal Hawaiian Hotel told them to do so. They left to find a different hotel but were met by special agents.

They were charged with a $2,000 bond. Our sister station KHNL says they were most likely charged with violating the state’s COVID-19 emergency order.

