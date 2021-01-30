Advertisement

Gator Gymnastics cruises to victory against Mizzou

Florida earns highest team score in the nation
Florida's Gymnastics team celebrate their fourth consecutive victory of the season after defeating Missouri 197.850 - 194.800.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gators Gymnastics had no trouble defending their home court advantage or number one national ranking against Missouri, Friday night.

Florida registered the highest team score of the season, and in the nation, with their 197.850 - 194.800 win.

On top of setting the new standard for best team score, the Gators also posted the best score in the country on bars, with a 59.350. Megan Skaggs led the way on the apparatus by posting a season, and career high, 9.950.

That was the only event Skaggs outdid her teammate, and all-around winner, Trinity Thomas.

Thomas posted the best scores on the vault, balance beam, and floor exercise to help her notch a 39.750. She earned a 9.950 on both the beam and floor exercise, while “only” recording a 9.925 on vault.

Florida led wire-to-wire in the contest. The closest the Tigers came to the Gators was on the opening event, the vault, with the orange and blue leading 49.375 - 49.050.

The Gators best event came with the meet well in hand. Florida tallied a 49.475 on the floor exercise, while the Tigers only scored a 47.800 on the balance beam.

The orange and blue will take a week off, then hit the road to challenge LSU in Baton Rouge, LA. Feb. 12.

