Gator Men’s Basketball upsets #11 Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, WV. (WCJB) - The recent confidence from Florida’s three game win streak enabled the Gators to pull out a narrow, road upset of eleventh ranked West Virginia 85-80, on Saturday.

Florida (10-4) entered the SEC/BIG Challenge having defeated its last three conference opponents, including a win against sixth ranked Tennessee without Scottie Lewis. The Gators were 6-3 all-time against the Mountaineers, and had a couple wins under head coach Mike White.

Colin Castleton and Noah Locke combined for 40 points on 11-19 shooting. Castleton was also a perfect 9-9 from the foul line, while Locke hit 5-6. Tyree Appleby was the only other Gator starter to hit double digits, scoring 12 points. Tre Mann recorded only 9 points on an off night, going 3-9 from the field. Scottie Lewis, who returned to action last game after missing the previous four due to health and safety protocol, only registered seven points off the bench, on 3-5 from the floor.

While Florida shot nearly 50 percent from the field and three point range, the saving grace was their free throw shooting. Both teams attempted a total of 61 free throws, but the Gators made the most of their opportunities hitting 25-30 (83 percent), as West Virginia went 22-31 (71 percent).

The orange and blue have now defeated two teams ranked inside the top 15 in their last 4 games. The Gators are now 7-3 all-time against the Mountaineers.

Florida will host South Carolina Friday, Feb. 3 at home for their first matchup of the season.

