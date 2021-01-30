Advertisement

Gator Men’s Basketball upsets #11 Mountaineers

Florida now 3-0 against West Virginia under Mike White
Tyree Appleby approaches the free throw line in the first half of the Gators contest against...
Tyree Appleby approaches the free throw line in the first half of the Gators contest against West Virginia.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, WV. (WCJB) - The recent confidence from Florida’s three game win streak enabled the Gators to pull out a narrow, road upset of eleventh ranked West Virginia 85-80, on Saturday.

Florida (10-4) entered the SEC/BIG Challenge having defeated its last three conference opponents, including a win against sixth ranked Tennessee without Scottie Lewis. The Gators were 6-3 all-time against the Mountaineers, and had a couple wins under head coach Mike White.

Colin Castleton and Noah Locke combined for 40 points on 11-19 shooting. Castleton was also a perfect 9-9 from the foul line, while Locke hit 5-6. Tyree Appleby was the only other Gator starter to hit double digits, scoring 12 points. Tre Mann recorded only 9 points on an off night, going 3-9 from the field. Scottie Lewis, who returned to action last game after missing the previous four due to health and safety protocol, only registered seven points off the bench, on 3-5 from the floor.

While Florida shot nearly 50 percent from the field and three point range, the saving grace was their free throw shooting. Both teams attempted a total of 61 free throws, but the Gators made the most of their opportunities hitting 25-30 (83 percent), as West Virginia went 22-31 (71 percent).

The orange and blue have now defeated two teams ranked inside the top 15 in their last 4 games. The Gators are now 7-3 all-time against the Mountaineers.

Florida will host South Carolina Friday, Feb. 3 at home for their first matchup of the season.

