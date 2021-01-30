Advertisement

GPD identifies the vehicle involved in the hit and run that killed a University of Florida student

UF student 18-year-old Maggie Paxton
UF student 18-year-old Maggie Paxton(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers said they are one step closer to finding the hit and run driver who killed 18-year-old University of Florida student Maggie Paxton last year.

They said recently installed license plate reader technology on UF’s campus helped identify the BMW that officers says hit Paxton on Dec. 9 at 2000 West University Avenue. The driver has not been caught at this time.

GPD officers ask anyone with any information about the crash to reach out to their office. The GPD Traffic Safety Unit can be contacted at (352) 393-7744 or pagedj@cityofgainesville.org.

Following the crash, Paxton’s mother has called on City and state officials to address the dangerous roadway.

“Just something has to be done,” said Lisa Paxton. “Everyone points a finger at everyone else. From my understanding-- it’s an FDOT street owned by the state so the city says it’s them and then the university says they’re trying to work with both, but nothing has ever gotten accomplished. We are just tired of the excuses. Something has to be done before another family has to endure this. It’s just not right.”

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Desantis announced an another 26 Publix pharmacies will also be giving the shots. The new...
Publix to reopen scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday
Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
The state launched its online pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at myvaccine.fl.gov.
Florida opens statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration website

Latest News

Magnolia Jackson, 102, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine
102-year-old Gainesville woman receives COVID-19 vaccine
Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn is out of the hospital after spending five days inside recovering from...
Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn back home after being hospitalized with COVID-19
The African American art collection features different artists over the past 100 years, in...
“I had no idea that it would become this”: Art collector has exhibit displayed at Appleton Museum of Art
high springs police
High Springs Police hold ‘Pizza with the Police’ event