GPD identifies the vehicle involved in the hit and run that killed a University of Florida student

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers said they are one step closer to finding the hit and run driver who killed 18-year-old University of Florida student Maggie Paxton last year.

They said recently installed license plate reader technology on UF’s campus helped identify the BMW that officers says hit Paxton on Dec. 9 at 2000 West University Avenue. The driver has not been caught at this time.

GPD officers ask anyone with any information about the crash to reach out to their office. The GPD Traffic Safety Unit can be contacted at (352) 393-7744 or pagedj@cityofgainesville.org.

Following the crash, Paxton’s mother has called on City and state officials to address the dangerous roadway.

“Just something has to be done,” said Lisa Paxton. “Everyone points a finger at everyone else. From my understanding-- it’s an FDOT street owned by the state so the city says it’s them and then the university says they’re trying to work with both, but nothing has ever gotten accomplished. We are just tired of the excuses. Something has to be done before another family has to endure this. It’s just not right.”

