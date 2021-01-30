Advertisement

High school hoops roundup: Eastside prevails again, Buchholz snaps GHS streak

Ram boys win 15th straight, Bobcats hold off Hurricanes
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WCJB) -The Eastside boys basketball team overcame an early double-digit deficit to beat defending 1A state champion Hawthorne on Friday, 62-61. Omar Brown scored 22 points to lead the Rams, who won their 15th straight game and improved to 18-1 overall. The Hornets fall to 9-7.

Elsewhere, the Buchholz boys snapped a 12-game losing streak in the head-to-head series against GHS, prevailing 65-61 at the Purple Palace. Prior to Friday, the Bobcats’ last win over the Hurricanes came during the 2014-15 season.

