High school hoops roundup: Eastside prevails again, Buchholz snaps GHS streak

(WCJB) -The Eastside boys basketball team overcame an early double-digit deficit to beat defending 1A state champion Hawthorne on Friday, 62-61. Omar Brown scored 22 points to lead the Rams, who won their 15th straight game and improved to 18-1 overall. The Hornets fall to 9-7.

Elsewhere, the Buchholz boys snapped a 12-game losing streak in the head-to-head series against GHS, prevailing 65-61 at the Purple Palace. Prior to Friday, the Bobcats’ last win over the Hurricanes came during the 2014-15 season.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.