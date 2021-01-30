Union County swine show draws hundreds of people

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -No, it wasn’t Babe or Peppa the pig that showed up for Saturday’s swine show in Union County.

The Union County Livestock Association held its first swine show of the year on Jan. 30. It was held right beside the UF IFAS building in Lake Butler on SW 84th St.

Children of all ages from all across the state, and even from as far north as Georgia, competed. The real thing that these kids were showing was the dedication and work ethic that comes with showing these animals.

“At the end of the day it teaches kids about life and loss and gain and work ethic and having to take care of something and having responsibilities,” said Hunter Williams the U.C.L.A junior board director. “Right now they are kind of getting to show off their responsibilities. They’ve been taking care of these animals, you know, for 6-months or better.”

All participants had to pay $25 per animal and $10 for showmanship entries. All animals also had to be up to date on their health certifications.

The organization plans to host another swine show in Lake Butler in March.

