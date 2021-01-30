Advertisement

Union County swine show draws hundreds of people

By Camron Lunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -No, it wasn’t Babe or Peppa the pig that showed up for Saturday’s swine show in Union County.

The Union County Livestock Association held its first swine show of the year on Jan. 30. It was held right beside the UF IFAS building in Lake Butler on SW 84th St.

Children of all ages from all across the state, and even from as far north as Georgia, competed. The real thing that these kids were showing was the dedication and work ethic that comes with showing these animals.

“At the end of the day it teaches kids about life and loss and gain and work ethic and having to take care of something and having responsibilities,” said Hunter Williams the U.C.L.A junior board director. “Right now they are kind of getting to show off their responsibilities. They’ve been taking care of these animals, you know, for 6-months or better.”

All participants had to pay $25 per animal and $10 for showmanship entries. All animals also had to be up to date on their health certifications.

The organization plans to host another swine show in Lake Butler in March.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
The state launched its online pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at myvaccine.fl.gov.
Florida opens statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration website
A proposal to make the language of Gainesville city ordinances gender-neutral is receiving...
Gainesville commissioners react to new gender-neutral ordinance proposal
UF student 18-year-old Maggie Paxton
GPD identifies the vehicle involved in the hit and run that killed a University of Florida student

Latest News

As part of a reorganization effort Sheriff Clovis Watson is making some leadership changes.
Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson makes leadership changes
DOH in Alachua County opts-out of state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration system; revamping...
UPDATE: COVID-19 online vaccine registration is back up in Alachua County
DOH in Alachua County opts-out of state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration system; revamping...
DOH in Alachua County opts-out of state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration system; revamping county sign-up
COVID vaccine
DOH in Alachua County opts-out of state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration system; revamping county sign-up