Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino

By Camille Syed
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who columbia county deputies are not yet identifying was shot and killed by a security guard after he opened fire in a Lake City casino.

Early this morning, Columbia County deputies responded to a shooting at Q-Time 777 Casino on East Duval Ave near Cider Dr. Witnesses told deputies the man got involved in a dispute with someone at the casino and was asked to leave.

He later came back with a gun and opened fire in the building.

“At some point he began shooting multiple shots inside of the business were there were other patrons inside,” explained Public Information Officer, Steven Khachigan. “At that point a security guard, who was also armed, engaged the suspect in gunfire.”

As a result, the suspect was shot and died on scene. While he did fire multiple gunshots, no one else was injured.

The columbia county sheriff’s department is still investigating the situation.

