Advertisement

Massachusetts company makes progress on flying car

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts company’s roadable aircraft has been cleared for takeoff.

Terrafugia has created the Transition which is a two-seat aircraft and automobile designed to meet safety standards by both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This week, the company announced it has obtained an FAA worthiness certificate.

Terrafugia says it will produce and sell flight-only versions of their aircraft as it works to get the driving portion approved.

The hope is that the Transition will be legal in the sky and on local roads by 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
The state launched its online pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at myvaccine.fl.gov.
Florida opens statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration website
Kristin with her husband Steven and 5-year-old son.
Gainesville woman fighting for her life in battle with COVID-19, husband speaks out
Gainesville city commissioner believes the COVID-19 vaccine needs to be distributed to...
DOH in Alachua County says they will opt out of the statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system

Latest News

A Massachusetts company’s roadable aircraft has been cleared for takeoff
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage
DOH in Alachua County opts-out of state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration system; revamping...
DOH in Alachua County opts-out of state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration system; revamping county sign-up
COVID vaccine
DOH in Alachua County opts-out of state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration system; revamping county sign-up