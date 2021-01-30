Multiple prescribed burns taking place across North Central Florida

NORTH CENTRAL, Fla. (WCJB) -Multiple prescribed burns took place Sat. across North Central Florida.

In Alachua Co., the Florida Fire Service burned four acres at the Natural Area Teaching Lab on the University of Florida campus.

People may see smoke from SW 34th St., as well as SW Archer Rd.

In Bradford Co., 20 acres were burned near Brooker.

The burn is just north of CR-18, between SW 167th Ave. and SW 120th Terrace.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.