Police offering a reward for any information on the whereabouts of Xaviyaun Williams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update a reward is being offered for a man suspected in a shooting a Gainesville neighborhood. Deputies are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of 19 year old Xaviyaun Williams to come forward.

On January 18th, 21 year old Trevaughn Wilkerson was sitting in a car with a juvenile in Linton Oaks when both were shot, Wilkerson was killed.

16 year old Alexander Maultsby and 17 year old Cornelius Allen were arrested, Williams is also suspected in the death.

Deputies say Wilkerson was involved in a robbery that ended in violence.

