The sunshine state book festival is taking place online this year

By WCJB STAFF
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Book lovers also will also get a virtual platform for an annual festival, the sunshine state book festival is taking place online this year.

The event is typically held at the Santa Fe college fine arts hall.

Their website features ways people can interact with virtual booths authors set up, along with select authors talking about their work and what writing means to them.

The site is available until June 30th.

