UPDATE: COVID-19 online vaccine registration is back up in Alachua County

DOH in Alachua County opts-out of state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration system; revamping county sign-up
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Individuals can now register online for the COVID-19 vaccine in Alachua County.

The Department of Health in Alachua County tells TV20 that their online portal is now back up. The DOH had temporarily suspended their online registration while they transitioned to a new web-based form. Individuals can now register by heading to this LINK HERE.

RELATED STORY: DOH in Alachua County says they will opt out of the statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system

The DOH says if you have registered using the old form, you have not lost your place in line and there is no need to register with the new form.

The department is calling those over 65 to set up appointments at this time.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

If you would like to register for a vaccine you can also call the DOH at 352-334-8810.

The DOH says there will also be several vaccine events, including events that are providing direct outreach to underserved communities and those who don’t have access to digital platforms.

RELATED STORY: DOH in Levy County will start using the statewide COVID-19 preregistration website soon

