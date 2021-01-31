Advertisement

After renovation, historic Florida lighthouse to reopen

Florida lighthouse to reopen
Florida lighthouse to reopen(Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021
ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WCJB) -After a much-needed renovation, a historic lighthouse in Florida is ready to reopen.

The Cape St. George Lighthouse was in need of numerous repairs, including extensive painting and replacement of all windows in the lantern room.

The 72-foot lighthouse on St. George Island is set to formally set to re-open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.

There have been lighthouses on the island off the Florida Panhandle since 1833 but three were destroyed by hurricanes or erosion. The current light was erected in 2008.

The Panama City New Herald reports that the recent repairs, completed in mid-January, were in part assisted by a $24,000 grant from the Florida Lighthouse Association.

The total cost of the work was pegged at about $100,000. Officials say the non-profit St. George Lighthouse Association funded most of the rest.

