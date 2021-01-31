Advertisement

Columbia County firefighters raise funds for police lieutenant’s daughter

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Columbia County are asked to help a local police officer raise money to help pay for medical treatment for his daughter.

Posted by Lake City Police Department - Lcflapd on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Lake City firefighters are hosting a chicken dinner fundraiser to help raise funds for Lieutenant Andy Miles daughter, who is diagnosed with an unspecified medical condition. Those who want to order a plate can do so by Feb. 5, and pick up for the dinners will be Feb. 12th.

The cost per plate is $8 and people can order up to 10 each.

