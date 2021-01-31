Columbia County firefighters raise funds for police lieutenant’s daughter

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Columbia County are asked to help a local police officer raise money to help pay for medical treatment for his daughter.

Lake City firefighters are hosting a chicken dinner fundraiser to help raise funds for Lieutenant Andy Miles daughter, who is diagnosed with an unspecified medical condition. Those who want to order a plate can do so by Feb. 5, and pick up for the dinners will be Feb. 12th.

The cost per plate is $8 and people can order up to 10 each.

