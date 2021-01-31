Advertisement

False bomb threat at UF

False bomb threat at UF
False bomb threat at UF(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - False alarm at the university of florida this evening as UF police responded to a bomb threat near Shands hospital.

The alleged bomb threat was at the pediatric garage at UF health. UF public safety put out a warning to avoid the area.

Less than an hour after police arrived, UF Public Safety tweeted again saying the bomb threat was not real and there are currently no threats to campus.

Police are still investigating the situation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
The state launched its online pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at myvaccine.fl.gov.
Florida opens statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration website
A proposal to make the language of Gainesville city ordinances gender-neutral is receiving...
Gainesville commissioners react to new gender-neutral ordinance proposal
UF student 18-year-old Maggie Paxton
GPD identifies the vehicle involved in the hit and run that killed a University of Florida student

Latest News

Gainesville beauty salon re-opens with new renovations and services
Gainesville beauty salon re-opens with new renovations and services
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
Multiple prescribed burns taking place across North Central Florida
Multiple prescribed burns taking place across North Central Florida