False bomb threat at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - False alarm at the university of florida this evening as UF police responded to a bomb threat near Shands hospital.

The alleged bomb threat was at the pediatric garage at UF health. UF public safety put out a warning to avoid the area.

Bomb Threat Bomb Threat at Pediatric Garage at 1269 Newell dr on campus. Officers on scene. Avoid area. Details to follow. — UF Alert (@UFAlert) January 31, 2021

Less than an hour after police arrived, UF Public Safety tweeted again saying the bomb threat was not real and there are currently no threats to campus.

Bomb Threat Police have cleared scene. No bomb threat or threat to campus. No need to avoid area or secure in place. — UF Alert (@UFAlert) January 31, 2021

Police are still investigating the situation.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.