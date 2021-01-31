False bomb threat at UF
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - False alarm at the university of florida this evening as UF police responded to a bomb threat near Shands hospital.
The alleged bomb threat was at the pediatric garage at UF health. UF public safety put out a warning to avoid the area.
Less than an hour after police arrived, UF Public Safety tweeted again saying the bomb threat was not real and there are currently no threats to campus.
Police are still investigating the situation.
