Former LSU tight end and 5-star prospect Arik Gilbert transfers to University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The transfer portal is once again kind to University of Florida head coach Dan Mullen and his staff.

Former LSU tight end and 5-star prospect Arik Gilbert announced on Twitter Sunday that he’ll be wearing the orange-and-blue this coming fall.

After careful consideration I have decided to commit to the University of Florida. This is the best situation for me and I’m excited to join the family. 💯 — AG2 (@arik_gilbert) January 31, 2021

Gilbert, who is listed at 6-foot, five-inched and 253 lbs, played in eight games for the Tigers in his true freshman season before opting out of the 2020 season He entered the transfer portal on Jan 5.

The former-Tiger now-Gator caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in his freshman season.

He was the number one rated tight end in the 2020 recruiting class, according to 24/7 Sports, and the fifth overall player in the nation.

Gilbert is the second former five-star prospect to transfer to UF for the 2021 season. Former five-star and Lakeland native Demarcus Bowman transferred from Clemson to be a Gator in the fall of 2020.

