Advertisement

Gainesville beauty salon re-opens with new renovations and services

Gainesville beauty salon re-opens with new renovations and services
Gainesville beauty salon re-opens with new renovations and services(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After learning new skills and a major renovation, Studio Glam beauticians celebrated their grand re-opening.

Residents lined up at the door for a seat at the all-inclusive beauty bar. During renovations and COVID-19, stylists used their time to learn new trades like waxing and eyebrow tenting, making the salon a one stop shop. The salon now includes a nail bar, pedicure station and full body waxing.

Studio Glam’s owner, Eric Phillips, said she opened the salon to teach young black women entrepreneurship and give them an opportunity to grow.

“Studio glam was thought of around two years ago,” explained Phillips. “And I wanted to give girls an opportunity that were working out of their homes but had amazing talent to kind of branch off and be young entrepreneurs and show them what entrepreneurship is all about.”

The new and improved salon is located at 1109 NW 13th St.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
The state launched its online pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at myvaccine.fl.gov.
Florida opens statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration website
A proposal to make the language of Gainesville city ordinances gender-neutral is receiving...
Gainesville commissioners react to new gender-neutral ordinance proposal
UF student 18-year-old Maggie Paxton
GPD identifies the vehicle involved in the hit and run that killed a University of Florida student

Latest News

Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
Multiple prescribed burns taking place across North Central Florida
Multiple prescribed burns taking place across North Central Florida
Hawai'i courtesy of KHNL
Gainesville couple arrested in Hawai’i for violating COVID-19 quarantine rules