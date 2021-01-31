Gainesville beauty salon re-opens with new renovations and services

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After learning new skills and a major renovation, Studio Glam beauticians celebrated their grand re-opening.

Residents lined up at the door for a seat at the all-inclusive beauty bar. During renovations and COVID-19, stylists used their time to learn new trades like waxing and eyebrow tenting, making the salon a one stop shop. The salon now includes a nail bar, pedicure station and full body waxing.

Studio Glam’s owner, Eric Phillips, said she opened the salon to teach young black women entrepreneurship and give them an opportunity to grow.

“Studio glam was thought of around two years ago,” explained Phillips. “And I wanted to give girls an opportunity that were working out of their homes but had amazing talent to kind of branch off and be young entrepreneurs and show them what entrepreneurship is all about.”

The new and improved salon is located at 1109 NW 13th St.

