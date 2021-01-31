Advertisement

Man in Alachua County arrested on terrorism charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - FBI agents arrested a man in Alachua County Sunday morning on terrorism charges.

According to the Alachua County Sherriff’s Office, agents arrested 33-year-old Muhammad Sulayman around 1 am.

He was arrested on a U.S. Marshall’s warrant.

He is being charged with attempt to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

The case is currently sealed.

Sulayman will make his first appearance in court on Monday. If no bond is set, he will be handed to the U.S. Marshalls.

More details will be passed along as they become available.

