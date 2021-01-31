“Putts for Pups” golf tournament helps pets without home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue hosted their 5th annual “Putts for Pups” golf tournament to raise funds and awareness for pets without a home.

Veterinarian, Samantha Rivera, said 100 percent of the proceeds go to taking care of pets and finding them a home.

“Every dime, every penny goes back to Haile’s Angels and rescuing more animals so it goes into veterinary care, it goes into feeding,” explained Rivera.

She encouraged everyone to save animals instead of shopping. The Pisano family rescued their furry friend, The Professor, over two years ago. They explained that events like these help place pets in loving homes.

“We really like getting disabled pets because they obviously don’t get adopted as much so we have professor who has a disability,” said owner, Darian Pisano. “We’ve had a three-legged dog, we’ve had deaf, blind, all of it.”

Pisano’s family has gotten every pet from Haile’s Angels.

While adopting changes the pets life, rescuing animals has an even greater impact on her personally.

“They’re finally going to have a forever home,” explained Pisano. “And, we know they’re going to be happy and we know that we’re going to treat them right when other people may not have in the years before.”

She also said giving these animals new homes makes all the difference.

“These guys have been through so much and they definitely deserve to be treated right and have a good and loving family,” expressed Pisano. “And, it means so much to them leaving the rescue and going home to a home.”

The non-profit rescued over 800 pets in 2020 alone.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.