Advertisement

“Putts for Pups” golf tournament helps pets without home

By Camille Syed
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue hosted their 5th annual “Putts for Pups” golf tournament to raise funds and awareness for pets without a home.

Veterinarian, Samantha Rivera, said 100 percent of the proceeds go to taking care of pets and finding them a home.

“Every dime, every penny goes back to Haile’s Angels and rescuing more animals so it goes into veterinary care, it goes into feeding,” explained Rivera.

She encouraged everyone to save animals instead of shopping. The Pisano family rescued their furry friend, The Professor, over two years ago. They explained that events like these help place pets in loving homes.

“We really like getting disabled pets because they obviously don’t get adopted as much so we have professor who has a disability,” said owner, Darian Pisano. “We’ve had a three-legged dog, we’ve had deaf, blind, all of it.”

Pisano’s family has gotten every pet from Haile’s Angels.

While adopting changes the pets life, rescuing animals has an even greater impact on her personally.

“They’re finally going to have a forever home,” explained Pisano. “And, we know they’re going to be happy and we know that we’re going to treat them right when other people may not have in the years before.”

She also said giving these animals new homes makes all the difference.

“These guys have been through so much and they definitely deserve to be treated right and have a good and loving family,” expressed Pisano. “And, it means so much to them leaving the rescue and going home to a home.”

The non-profit rescued over 800 pets in 2020 alone.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Hawai'i courtesy of KHNL
Gainesville couple arrested in Hawai’i for violating COVID-19 quarantine rules
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
A proposal to make the language of Gainesville city ordinances gender-neutral is receiving...
Gainesville commissioners react to new gender-neutral ordinance proposal

Latest News

Drivers in North Central Florida may want to double check their route.
Construction to cause delays in multiple parts of Alachua County
Flyer
Columbia County firefighters raise funds for police lieutenant’s daughter
Flyer
Columbia County firefighters raise funds for lieutenant’s daughter
Saint Francis Catholic Academy hosts “Souper Fun Sunday” drive-by soup tasting competition
Saint Francis Catholic Academy hosts “Souper Fun Sunday” drive-by soup tasting competition
Saint Francis Catholic Academy hosts “Souper Fun Sunday” drive-by soup tasting competition
“Putts for Pups” golf tournament helps pets without home