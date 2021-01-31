Advertisement

Saint Francis Catholic Academy hosts “Souper Fun Sunday” drive-by soup tasting competition

By Camille Syed
Jan. 31, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Saint Francis Catholic Academy hosted their 14th annual “Souper Fun Sunday” soup tasting competition, but this year it was a little different.

In efforts to stay safe in the pandemic, cars drove by to pickup a box with 20 different soups from Gainesville restaurants.

After tasting the variety of soups, participants could go online and vote for their favorite.

Principal Jason Acosta said this competition is a great way to support our local restaurants and students.

“We’re hoping that it gets the name of a lot of the restaurants out there,” Acosta said. “It let’s people learn the names of the restaurants that are still open out there. Let’s people know about the all the restaurants that are still working hard to make sure they provide food for people. It also gets our name out there to help support people who need funds for not only scholarships but also for technology advancements for the school.”

The boxes also came with heating instructions for each individual soup.

