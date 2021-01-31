Advertisement

Surplus lab equipment donated to help students in Marion county

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some students in Marion County received an upgrade to their science lab.

The Saint Johns River Water Management District surplus lab was donated to a new home at the Silver River Museum Lab. District officials said the equipment is outdated for the more advanced work they do, but it will serve a beneficial purpose for students.

The equipment, which includes a block digester, vacuum pump and other items, will allow students to get a deeper understanding of water chemistry in the Silver River.

