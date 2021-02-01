Advertisement

Construction to cause delays in multiple parts of Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers traveling through Alachua Co. can expect roadway delays due to construction on two major roads.

Exit 387 on I-75 in will close Sunday night for resurfacing.

The ramp will close at 10 pm and will reopen at 6 am Monday morning.

Motorists are recommended to use the Archer Rd. exit, that’s exit 384, instead.

The project is part of FDOT’s effort to widen the ramp on the exit and install more turn lanes.

Portions of U.S. HWY 441 will be closed as well starting Monday morning from SW Williston Rd. in Gainesville, through Paynes Praire, to the Marion Co. line.

Lanes will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm through the end of the week.

More signs and lighting will also be added to CR-234 in Micanopy as part of the project.

The resurfacing project will last until spring 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a state budgetary overview on Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his stance,...
White House Task Force calls for Florida to close down bars, restaurants
Hawai'i courtesy of KHNL
Gainesville couple arrested in Hawai’i for violating COVID-19 quarantine rules
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
Man shot, killed at Lake City Casino
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
Gainesville city commission’s gender-neutral proposal would allow topless women in public
A proposal to make the language of Gainesville city ordinances gender-neutral is receiving...
Gainesville commissioners react to new gender-neutral ordinance proposal

Latest News

Flyer
Columbia County firefighters raise funds for police lieutenant’s daughter
Flyer
Columbia County firefighters raise funds for lieutenant’s daughter
Saint Francis Catholic Academy hosts “Souper Fun Sunday” drive-by soup tasting competition
Saint Francis Catholic Academy hosts “Souper Fun Sunday” drive-by soup tasting competition
Saint Francis Catholic Academy hosts “Souper Fun Sunday” drive-by soup tasting competition
“Putts for Pups” golf tournament helps pets without home