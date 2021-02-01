Construction to cause delays in multiple parts of Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers traveling through Alachua Co. can expect roadway delays due to construction on two major roads.

Exit 387 on I-75 in will close Sunday night for resurfacing.

The ramp will close at 10 pm and will reopen at 6 am Monday morning.

Motorists are recommended to use the Archer Rd. exit, that’s exit 384, instead.

The project is part of FDOT’s effort to widen the ramp on the exit and install more turn lanes.

Portions of U.S. HWY 441 will be closed as well starting Monday morning from SW Williston Rd. in Gainesville, through Paynes Praire, to the Marion Co. line.

Lanes will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm through the end of the week.

More signs and lighting will also be added to CR-234 in Micanopy as part of the project.

The resurfacing project will last until spring 2022.

