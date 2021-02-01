Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine appointments will resume in Levy County on Monday

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Scheduling of the COVID-19 vaccine is set to resume in Levy County.

The Florida Department of Health in Levy County says they will resume scheduling on Monday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m..

This round of scheduling is still for those individuals that are at least 65-years-old, front line health care workers and first responders. To secure an appointment individuals are asked to call 352-486-5300.

Scheduling will continue until vaccine allotments are depleted.

Last week, Levy County’s appointments were filled out in a matter or hours.

This is the last week DOH in Levy County will use this system for scheduling.

Levy County Health Department will begin setting appointments using the new statewide registration system beginning Feb. 8 at myvaccine.fl.gov.

The DOH in Levy County wants to emphasize that the new system is a running list. It will take a bit of time between when someone registers to the time they receive an appointment.

