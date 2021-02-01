DOH in Gilchrist County will resume COVID-19 vaccination appointments

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health in Gilchrist County has released new COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Scheduling will resume at 2 p.m. on Monday.

The last time the DOH in Gilchrist County reopened its scheduling, the slots were filled within a few hours.

This round of scheduling is still for those individuals that are at least 65-years-old, front line health care workers and first responders. To secure an appointment individuals are asked to call 352-483-3120.

Scheduling will continue until vaccine allotments are depleted.

