Free COVID-19 testing at Southeastern Livestock Pavilion offered twice a week

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials in Marion County have announced that free COVID-19 testing will be offered twice a week at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.

Starting Monday, Feb. 1, people can be tested from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until tests run out.

Officials say tests will be available the following Mondays and Wednesdays:

February: 1, 3, 8 and 10

March: 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 and 31

April: 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28

According to the announcement, a valid photo ID is required for testing. Anyone under 18 should be with a parent or guardian.

They say people should stay in their vehicles while they wait for testing, and caution that restrooms will not be available.

