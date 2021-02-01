Gainesville Raceway holds Import Face-Off

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In six weeks, the top drag racers and cars in the world will descend on Gainesville Raceway for the 52nd annual Gatornationals. But the venue is hardly idle the rest of the year.

Recreational drivers from both within North Central Florida and out of state came to the track on Sunday for the Import Face-Off, an event that’s part race, part vendor showcase, and part car show. In the racing series, competitive divisions included motorcycles and even modified street cars.

Driver Pedro Flores of Belleview said he wouldn’t miss the Import Face-Off for the world. “This is my health, this is my hobby,” said Flores. “This is what I like, I’ve got my own job. Obviously I work in cars so this is my love.”

The next event on the Gainesville Raceway calendar is the Pure Speed Drag Racing Experience, Feb. 6.

