GRU demands Alachua County pay $1.6 million for public safety radio system, meeting to be held Monday

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The radio dispatch system used to send ambulances on emergency calls in Gainesville and Alachua County is at the center of a dispute between GRU, the city, and the county.

Leaders from the City of Gainesville and Alachua County are meeting with GRU officials to discuss the issue at a meeting on Monday.

For years, the city and county paid GRU on a monthly basis for access to the system, however, GRU is now demanding a rate increase. In a letter sent to the county and the city, GRU is now asking for $1.8 million per year, paid up front and in full, rather than the current $600,000 per year, paid monthly.

Stakeholders from the University of Florida and Santa Fe are also attending the meeting.

