High Springs church asking for donations for family who lost home to fire

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Deeper Purpose Church in High Springs is accepting donations to help a family who lost their home in a fire Saturday morning.

The fire tore through a home on NW 142nd Ave in Alachua Co., leaving nothing salvageable for the family.

Related story: Fire in Alachua County leaves family homeless

The church will be accepting donations through next Saturday to help the family get back on their feet before they move into a new home in Feb.

They are asking people to donate the following items:

•Toys & Items for the Boys to help keep them busy & occupied.

They like Cars, Trucks, Dinosaurs & Outdoor Stuff.

•School Supplies. Non Perishable Food & Snacks & Drinks the Boys can enjoy.

•Dawson- SIZE 6/7 Clothes SIZE 3 Shoe Bryce- SIZE 8 Clothes SIZE 3 Shoe

Winter Clothes, Shoes, & Underclothes (if new) are needed.

•Chris- Size 32 Pants- Size Large Shirts.

•Amanda- Size 8-10 Pants. Size Medium to Large Shirts.

•Kitchen & Household Items, Bedding, Pillows, Blankets, Towels & Wash Clothes.

They also ask for gift cards for the family so they can purchase food while they wait to move into their new home.

If you’d like to donate, the church is on 19930 N Us Hwy 441 Suite A High Springs FL, directly behind the Subway Plaza High Springs.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.