High Springs church creates donation drop-off for family who lost everything in fire

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Although a High Springs family lost everything after their home caught on fire, Deeper Purpose Community Church is asking for the community’s help in getting the family back on their feet.

Amanda and Chris Butler and their two sons, ages 5 and 7-years-old, have been forced to start over after a fire broke out Saturday morning at their home on NW 142nd Ave. The butler family is now living with a relative.

Pastor Adam Joy at Deeper Purpose knows the two boys, as he is the resource officer at their school. He opened his church as a drop off location for donations.

“We want them to get back on their feet with less stress as possible,” said the church administrative assistant, Jevonne Cason. “We don’t want this to be anything that impacts the boys or their sad or distraught and going to school. They’re five and seven. We want mom and dad to be confident and secure in the decisions they make in the future and just now that they have the full community behind them.”

They are asking for the following items:

•Toys & Items for the Boys to help keep them busy & occupied.

They like Cars, Trucks, Dinosaurs & Outdoor Stuff.

•School Supplies. Non-Perishable Food & Snacks & Drinks the Boys can enjoy.

•Dawson- SIZE 6/7 Clothes SIZE 3 Shoe Bryce- SIZE 8 Clothes SIZE 3 Shoe

Winter Clothes, Shoes, & Underclothes (if new) are needed.

•Chris- Size 32 Pants- Size Large Shirts. Size 12 Shoe.

•Amanda- Size 8-10 Pants. Size Medium to Large Shirts. Size 8.5 Shoe.

•Kitchen & Household Items, Bedding, Pillows, Blankets, Towels & Wash clothes.

They especially encourage residents to give gift cards to restaurants and grocery stores, to provide meals for the family.

After the church made a Facebook post, about the donation drop off. Cason said phones have been ringing off the hook.

•Local High Springs Family Loses Everything in House Fire🔥🔥🔥 Early Saturday morning, the Butler Family of High Springs,... Posted by Deeper Purpose Community Church on Sunday, January 31, 2021

“I want to go ahead and thank the community for the outpour that we’ve gotten from the concerns, the messages,” expressed Cason. “We of course pass this along to the family.”

The Butler family hopes to find a new home by the end of Feb.

